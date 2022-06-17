Scientists find new population of polar bears!

Washington: Polar bears face an existential threat from the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice, which they rely on as platforms to hunt seals.

But in a new study, scientists have identified an isolated subpopulation of polar bears in Southeast Greenland that instead make use of freshwater ice pouring into the ocean from the region’s glaciers, suggesting this particular habitat is less susceptible than others to climate change.

Their findings, described in the journal Science on Thursday, open up the tantalizing possibility that at least some pockets of the species might be able to survive further into this century, when Arctic sea ice is expected to disappear completely during summer months.

"One of the big questions is where in the Arctic will polar bears be able to hang on, what we call ‘persist,’" first author Kristin Laidre, a polar scientist at the University of Washington and Greenland Institute of Natural Resources told AFP. "I think that bears in a place like this can teach us a lot about where those places might be."