Windpipe surgeon convicted in Sweden

Stockholm: A Swedish court on Thursday found an Italian surgeon, once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery, guilty of causing bodily harm to a patient, but cleared him of assault charges.

Paolo Macchiarini won praise in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, while he was a surgeon at Stockholm’s Karolinska University Hospital.

The experimental procedure was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. But allegations soon emerged that the procedure had been carried out on at least one person who had not been critically ill at the time of the surgery.

During the May trial held in the Solna district court, prosecutors argued that the surgeries on three patients in Sweden constituted assault, or alternatively bodily harm due to negligence, as Macchiarini disregarded "science and proven experience".

The district court agreed with the prosecutors that the procedures were not consistent with "science and proven experience," but cleared Macchiarini on two counts as the patients’ health was in such a dire state.