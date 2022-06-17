Navy dominate shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Navy dominated the third day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Thursday.

In the individual category of 10m Air Rifle event, Navy’s Ghufran Adil scored 875.3 points to win gold medal.

Army’s M Uzman scored 874.3 points to claim silver medal. He created a national record by scoring 251.6 points in the finals.

Navy’s Aqib Latif scored 852.2 points to claim bronze medal.

In the team category of the event, Navy created a national record by scoring 1875.2 points and won gold medal.

Army scored 1871.1 point for silver medal and Pakistan Air Force scored 1806.2 points to take bronze medal.

In the individual category of 25m Standard Pistol event, Navy’s Maqbool Hussain, G M Bashir, and Abdul Quddus won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Maqbool scored 563 points, Bashir 558 points, and A Quddus 556 points.

In the team category of the event, Navy scored 1675 points for gold medal and Army scored 1648 points to take silver medal. The bronze medal went to PAF who scored 1554 points.

At the end of the day three, Navy were leading with nine gold, six silver, and seven bronze medals. Army with three gold, seven silver medals and one bronze were second. Sindh with two gold and one silver were third and WAPDA with one silver and one bronze fourth.

PAF with four bronze medals were fifth. FRA, Punjab, and Balochistan have not won any medals yet.