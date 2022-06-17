Karachi shocked by Benazirabad-Mirpurkhas in U19 final

KARACHI: Arbaz Khan’s unbeaten 117 and Shahzaib Aziz’s four wickets haul enabled Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division to register a shocking eight-wicket win over Karachi Division in the final of the CA Divisional Under-19 tournament Sindh's chapter here at the Oval Ground of the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre on Thursday.

After being put into bat, Karachi Division scored 224 for eight from 50 overs. Opening batter Mirza Saad Baig top-scored with a 98-ball 101, hitting 17 fours.

For Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division, slow left-arm Shahzaib bagged four wickets for 25 in 10 overs.

Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division successfully chased down the target in the 46th over for the loss of two wickets. Arbaz scored an unbeaten 117 off 149, which included 14 fours and three sixes. Haroon Arshad scored 53 off 65, hitting seven fours.

Meanwhile, three wickets apiece from Ahsan Ullah and Yasir Shah led Loralai-Zhob Division to a six-wicket win over Quetta-Rakshan Division in the final held at the Bugti Stadium, Quetta, of the Balochistan Association leg.

Batting first, Quetta-Rakshan Division were bundled out for 137 in the 41st over.

In reply, Loralai-Zhob Division chased down the target in the 29th over for the loss of four wickets. Mohammad Siddique top-scored with a 59-ball 41, smashing four boundaries. Jahangir Khan bagged three wickets.

At the Pak Lions Cricket Academy Ground in Lahore, three wickets from Mohammad Maooz guided Lahore Division to a 21-run win over Faisalabad Division in the low-scoring final of Central Punjab chapter.

After being put into bat, Lahore Division were bowled out for 181 in the 47th over. Opening batter Moiz Rana top-scored with a 76-ball 43. He struck four fours and one six. Waqas Abbas grabbed three wickets for 30. Ahmed Bilal, Ameer Hasan and Nauman Haider picked two wickets apiece.

In reply, Faisalabad Division were bowled out for 160 in the 48th over. Umar Farooq top-scored with a 64-ball 46. Right-arm fast bowler Maooz picked up three wickets for 26, while left-arm spinner Usman Shahid accounted for two wickets for 30.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa final, Hazara-Mardan Division beat Peshawar-Kohat Division by 62 runs at the KMC Ground in Peshawar.

Batting first, Hazara-Mardan were bowled out for 144 in the 36th over. Haseeb Khan batting at number five top-scored with a 50-ball 27. Slow left-arm bowler Mohammad Zubair bagged four wickets for 26. He was supported by fellow left-arm spinner Shahid Khan who took three for 29 from nine overs.

Peshawar-Kohat Division were skittled out for 82 in the 25th over as Aimal Khan and Mohammad Shoaib grabbed three wickets apiece.

AJK Division defeated Gilgit-Baltistan Division by 10 wickets in their final at the House of Northern in Islamabad.

AJK Division’s opening pair Ali Abbas Khan (37 not out, 91b, 4x4s, 1x6)) and Faraz Khan (43 not out,78b,7x4s) achieved the 99-run target in the 28th over.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan were bowled out for 98 in the 38th over. Slow left-arm bowler Aman Aftab grabbed four wickets for seven runs in 2.4 overs.