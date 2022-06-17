Medvedev into Halle last-eight

HALLE WESTFALEN: World number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in six days to reach the Halle grass court quarter-finals on Thursday.
Medvedev triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over the 42nd-ranked Ivashka having also got the better of the Belarusian in the quarter-finals at ´s-Hertogenbosch last week.
Top seed Medvedev fought off three set points at 4-5 in the opening set before going on to clinch it in a tie-break.
The second set was far more straightforward with the 26-year-old Russian wrapping up victory in one hour and 36 minutes.
Medvedev next faces seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut or qualifier Tallon Griekspoor for a place in the semi-finals.
KARACHI: Navy dominated the third day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on...
MONTREAL: Charles Leclerc is expecting another bumpy ride this weekend as he bids to put Ferrari’s reliability...
LONDON: Surrey seam bowler Jamie Overton was on Thursday called up for England’s third and final Test against New...
KARACHI: Arbaz Khan’s unbeaten 117 and Shahzaib Aziz’s four wickets haul enabled Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination is contemplating the idea of initiating Rs2 million ZA...
LONDON: Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to...
Comments