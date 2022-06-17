New Zealand’s Covid outbreak worsens

LONDON: New Zealand are struggling with a worsening Covid-19 outbreak ahead of next week’s third Test against England after Devon Conway became the latest member of the touring party to test positive.
The batsman has started five days of isolation after taking his test in London on Wednesday evening.
All-rounder Michael Bracewell and two members of the backroom staff, Vijay Vallabh and Chris Donaldson, have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Conway and Bracewell should both be available to play in the final Test at Headingley, which starts on June 23.
“Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun five days of isolation,” a New Zealand statement said on Thursday.
“The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. “No replacement players are being sort at this stage.”
KARACHI: Navy dominated the third day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on...
MONTREAL: Charles Leclerc is expecting another bumpy ride this weekend as he bids to put Ferrari’s reliability...
LONDON: Surrey seam bowler Jamie Overton was on Thursday called up for England’s third and final Test against New...
KARACHI: Arbaz Khan’s unbeaten 117 and Shahzaib Aziz’s four wickets haul enabled Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination is contemplating the idea of initiating Rs2 million ZA...
LONDON: Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to...
Comments