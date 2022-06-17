McCullum has England ‘running towards the danger’: Broad

LONDON: Stuart Broad says England coach Brendon McCullum inspired the dramatic second Test victory against New Zealand by telling his team to “run towards the danger”.

McCullum has revitalised England in union with new captain Ben Stokes and the improvement generated by the fresh regime’s positive attitude has been remarkable.

England had failed to win any of their previous five Test series, winning just one match from 17 prior to the current New Zealand contest.

But after beating the Test world champions by five wickets for a second successive match, England will head to Headingley next week looking to complete a clean sweep. Just a year ago, England, under the guidance of then coach Chris Silverwood, settled for a draw after refusing to take on a target of 273 in 75 overs against New Zealand. But, fired by Bairstow’s brilliant 136 and stirring words from McCullum, England stormed to victory in Nottingham as they chased down 299 in just 50 overs.