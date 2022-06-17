Wrestlers desperately await PSB nod for foreign training

KARACHI: India's standard in wrestling has gone up sharply. Canada is a hot competitor. England's grapplers are gaining quality training and even low-ranked nation Sri Lanka's wrestlers are training in Hungary to prepare for the Commonwealth Games pencilled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

But Pakistani wrestlers, eyeing medals in the Birmingham event, are desperately waiting for the green signal from the federal government regarding their foreign training.

“I think there is no more hope of foreign training as we have not received any response from the federal government despite assurances,” a source in the Pakistan wrestling camp told 'The News' on Thursday.

“We had two options for foreign training. Initially we had Kazakhstan on our radar as ur training destination but now we have chosen Iran. We have recently communicated with them and they have asked us for submitting details of our arrival and our stay time-frame. We have told them that we will come for 30 days as we are waiting for the government permission,” the source said.

“If we are not given foreign training then our medals chances in Birmingham will be low. If there is a chance of a gold, it will drop to silver and if there is a chance of a silver, it will come down to bronze. You know quality training matters a lot ahead of any major event for which foreign nations work harder than usual and utilise their full resources,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) source said that it was difficult to send wrestlers abroad for training. “Despite a few reminders we are yet to receive any reply from the government regarding foreign training. On our own we are working hard to pull off some medals. It would brighten our medal chances if our grapplers were sent for training abroad,” a PWF source said.

“Inam and Inayat may fight for gold but it all depends on how they are trained. You know wrestling is the sport discipline in which Pakistan has the most potential as we have always claimed medals in international circuit,” the source said.

Pakistan claimed one gold and two bronze in wrestling in the last Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018.

It has been learnt that both the IPC secretary and the Director General Pakistan Sports Booard (PSB) recently visited the wrestling camp in Lahore and assured grapplers of all possible support.

However, a source said that despite several reminders from the PWF to the PSB regarding support in foreign training, nothing had happened which created a sense of deprivation among wrestlers.

“We told the secretary IPC that it would not be costly if we won two or three gold medals by spending Rs5 million on training,” the source said.

Mohammad Asad (57kg), Inayatullah (65kg), Sharif Tahir (74kg), Mohammad Inam (86 kg) and Zaman Anwar (125 kg) are set to feature in the Commonwealth Games.

When approached, PSB Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman said that the Board needs proper details from the federation about how many wrestlers are going and where they will train.

“We have not been informed properly. We need complete information where they want to go for training as we have also to process the NOC which is not easy. Then there is also the financial issue as the financial year is going to close and we will have to look at all these things,” Asif said.