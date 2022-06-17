Two killed, 7 wounded in Ferris wheel incident

Islamabad : At least two people including a minor have been killed, while seven others have been wounded critically when a Ferris wheel fell on the people during an annual festival at the shrine of Chan Pir Baba at Pindorian falling in the jurisdiction of Khana police station Thursday evening.
The incident occurred during the rain storm in the federal capital. Three among the wounded people were stated to be critical, the police sources said. The police and Rescue-1122 rushed to the scene and rescued the people trapped under the Ferris wheel and shifted them to hospitals. A rescuer claimed that death toll was more than two while four underage were also among the injured.
