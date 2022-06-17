Echo-conservancy mezzanine plan to be implemented

LAHORE:The first-ever echo-conservancy mezzanine structure plan is going to be implemented as a model house in Wapda Town Sheikhupura soon, according to Dr Khalida M Khan, the first female geo-morphologist of Pakistan.

In a talk here on Thursday, the former chair of Unesco and UN-KAKHTAH-DRR at the University of Punjab, Lahore, said that an agreement had already been reached with the housing project under the South Asian Hydro-de-tox initiative, delineated and defined by the Saarc-Asean Interdisciplinary Research Initiative (SAIRI) report on sub-soil hydro-toxicity. An investigative report was released by SAIRI last month which highlighted that hydro-toxicity, the slow and gradual toxification of underground water reservoirs, is the main culprit behind outbreak of epidemics in various parts of Pakistan. Dr Khalida Khan, preceding holder and the proprietor of the echo-conservancy model in the country, said that the echo-conservancy plan was being supported and financed by Homayoun Akhtar Choudhry, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yuasa Private (Ltd) Japan, a transnational automobile corporation, and an executive member of Pakistan Japan Intellectual Forum (PJIF). Being a firm and unswerving advocate of echo-conservancy sewerage-drainage system, Dr Khalida was declared the Strategic Researcher of the Year 2018-2019 at the National Postdoctoral Association (US) by the conjoint Inter-regional Directors’ Board of the Asia-Oceania Postdoctoral Academia and Saarc-Asean Postdoc Academia in 2018. In capacity of postdoc research moderator SAIRI Postdoctoral Multiversity for the United Nations MDGs Studies, Dr Khalida was responsible for initiating the first UN Partnership for Satoyama Initiative (IPSI), Japan at CIMR under the umbrella of the Punjab University in 2012.