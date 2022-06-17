Cargo fares increased by 40 percent

LAHORE:The goods transporters Thursday announced 40 percent increase in the fares of cargo shipments following the third consecutive increase in petroleum prices in less than three weeks’ times.

General Secretary Pakistan Goods Transporters Association Nabil Tariq on Thursday announced that over 35 percent increase in the Lahore-Karachi cargo transport fares. The new rates of Lahore-Karachi cargo truck is reached at Rs110,000 per trip from Rs80,000 per trip.

The new transportation rates of cargos truck from Lahore-Islamabad is fixed at Rs80,000 per trip from Rs60,000 per trip. The fare from Lahore to Peshawar has been increased from Rs75,000 to Rs100,000 per trip.

Mansehra fare has been increased from Rs55,000 to Rs70,000, fare from Lahore to Multan from Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 and fare from Lahore to Quetta reached at Rs140,000 from Rs110,000 per trip.