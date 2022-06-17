Rs7.65b earmarked for Women Development

LAHORE:The Punjab govt has allocated a total Rs11.65 billion amount for Women Development and Population Welfare in the new budget while Rs4 billion has been allocated for Population Welfare in the province.

The amount Women Development budget will be utilised on 15 new and four ongoing schemes. The new schemes include construction of working women hostels in different districts of the province. A special initiative is integrating women with disabilities into mainstream.

Women development remained a neglected area in the last three years with otherwise high representation of women in the Punjab Assembly, as the budget for SDG Goal 5, which aims to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls, was only 0.5pc of the budget. There are nine targets in Goal 5 and the developing mechanism is not possible without allocating resources. In South Punjab there are 9 new and 2 ongoing schemes.

The Population Welfare budget will be spent on 14 ongoing and two new schemes including establishment of 12 mobile service units in 10 districts. In South Punjab too, there are 14 ongoing schemes and 1 new scheme that is of establishment of 12 mobile service units.

The fertility rate has increased as purchase of contraceptives by the government was on hold during COVID-19. Rs391.65 million have been allocated for strengthening services access and management of family planning programme.

Punjab Population Innovation Fund got Rs2.54 billion while Rs225 million have been allocated for pre-marital counselling. Rs682 million have been marked for advocacy campaign leading to call of action, social and behaviour change.

A total budget of Rs2.01 billion has been specified for Labour and Human Resource Development. Out of this, Rs1.51 billion is for Non-development budget while Rs0.50 billion has been earmarked for development budget.

The new schemes include abolishment of child labour for which Rs200 million have been allocated, survey of home-based workers and domestic workers for which Rs166.17 million have been earmarked and establishment of job centres in Punjab for which Rs308.82 million have been allocated.

Rs300 billion have been assigned for capacity building of occupational safety and health regime to promote safer working conditions while Rs4.78 billion have been announced for Social Welfare in Punjab.