Govt sets new trend

LAHORE:The Punjab government Thursday set a new trend of not holding the post-budget press conference.

The government has announced the post-budget press conference on Thursday at 4:00 pm at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. However, the venue was changed to Alhamra Art Centre, Hall-II owing to a press conference of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam at 3:00 pm. Later, the post-budget press conference was postponed without mentioning further timing. According to an official privy to the arrangements of the press conference, Federal Energy Minister Khuram Dastagir’s press conference was scheduled at the same time. When contacted, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad said they would follow the directives of the CM and his office.

He said the post-budget press conference was postponed as the CM’s press conference was scheduled at the same venue. According to new announcement, now the post-budget press conference is being held at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam at 4:00 pm on Friday (today).