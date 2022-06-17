LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) conducted a two-day training workshop of journalists on Improved Reporting on Trafficking in Persons & Bonded Labour in Pakistan. The journalists were sensitised on Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018. The journalist from Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab participated.
LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs23.161 billion for the development schemes of Local Government &...
LAHORE:The first-ever echo-conservancy mezzanine structure plan is going to be implemented as a model house in Wapda...
LAHORE:The goods transporters Thursday announced 40 percent increase in the fares of cargo shipments following the...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs149.018 billion for Police Department under the head of non-development...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs24.8 billion for the province’s transport sector in the...
LAHORE:The Punjab govt has allocated a total Rs11.65 billion amount for Women Development and Population Welfare in...
Comments