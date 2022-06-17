 
Friday June 17, 2022
Lahore

Workshop

By Our Correspondent
June 17, 2022

LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) conducted a two-day training workshop of journalists on Improved Reporting on Trafficking in Persons & Bonded Labour in Pakistan. The journalists were sensitised on Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018. The journalist from Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab participated.

