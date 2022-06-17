Research grant for students doubled

LAHORE:The research grant for postgraduate students of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has been increased by 100 pc.

According to the university spokesperson, the amount received by M.Phil, and Ph.D. students for research has been doubled. Research grant for M.Phil has been increased from Rs125,000 to Rs250,000 whereas that for Ph.D. students from Rs375,000 to Rs750,000. In addition, M.Phil/Ph.D. students will be given an honorarium equivalent to their one-year's fee on publication of their research paper in either X or Y category journals.

The decision was made in the meeting of the UHS M.Phil / Ph.D. Committee chaired by VC Prof. Javed Akram. In his address, Prof. Javed Akram said that research and the creation of knowledge is the main task of the university. He said that every effort was being made to promote research in medical sciences. "UHS is the only medical university in the province which spends more than 10 pc of its budget on research", he said adding that Rs176 million would be spent on research in the next financial year.