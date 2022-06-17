Finance Bill 2022: 95 pc relaxation in registration of electric vehicles, token tax

LAHORE:The Punjab government continues the tax relaxations of 95 percent for registration and token tax of electric vehicles in the proposed finance bill 2022.

The government has increased stamp duty from one percent to two percent on urban immoveable properties, and upwards revised the one-time tax on construction of luxury houses of 2-kanal and above. The steps taken by the government will create a fiscal space of over Rs 20 billion.

Further, the government has also defined the engine capacity of electric vehicles for the purpose of calculation of the tax. According to the definition, 1 kilowatt shall be equal to engine power of 18.77 cc. A new subsection in the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1958 (XXXII of 1958) in section 3, subsection (3), the new subsection (4) is added to define the engine capacities of electric vehicles.

According to the proposed Bill, the government has increased the rate of tax on residential houses of 2-kanal and above after eight years. Last time it was revised in 2014. According to the new proposed tax rate which will be applicable on the completion of the construction of luxury houses from July 1 2022 to onwards. However, the old rates would be applied on luxury houses submitted the completion till June 30, 2022.

According to the new proposed rates, the tax rate for Lahore district has increased to Rs 300,000 kanal to maximum 2.5 million from Rs 200,000 kanal to Rs 2 million maximum on 2-kanal or above with covered area more than six thousand square feet of luxury houses. For 8-kanal and above with covered area more than twelve thousand square feet, the new tax rate is Rs 400,000 kanal to maximum Rs 4 million from Rs 300,000 kanal to maximum Rs 3.6 million. The tax rate for the rating areas of divisional headquarters district and all the cantonments in the district of divisional headquarters has been increased to Rs 200,000 kanal to maximum Rs 1.8 million from Rs 150,000 kanal to Rs 1.5million maximum for 2-kanal or above with covered area more than six thousand square feet. For 8-kanal houses, new tax rates are Rs 300,000/kanal to maximum Rs 3.5 million from Rs 250,000/kanal to Rs3 million maximum.

For remaining rating areas and cantonments, the new proposed tax rates for 2-kanal or above with covered area more than six thousand square feet is Rs 125,000/kanal to Rs 1.5 million maximum from Rs 100,000/kanal to maximum Rs 1 million. For 8-kanal and above with covered area more than twelve thousand square feet, Rs225,000/kanal to maximum Rs2.5 million from Rs 200,000/kanal to Rs 2 million maximum new tax rate is proposed. The government is anticipating around Rs 60 million revenue collections from the measure. Further, the exemptions given by the government in the past years for payment of taxes through e-payment system will continue in the tax year 2022-23. The discount equal to five percent of the tax being paid shall be allowed on payment of tax through e-payment system. The tax paid on yearly basis or half yearly basis as the assessee may choose on the such later date as the government may, by notification, determine; and, for financial year 2022-23, the tax shall be collected as follows, i) in first quarter with five percent rebate in the amount of annual tax; (ii) in second quarter, the amount of annual tax without any rebate; and (iii) in third and fourth quarters, the amount of annual tax with one percent surcharge per month on the gross payable tax.

Similarly, on motor vehicle tax (token tax), a 5 percent discount is offered on tax paid through e-payment. The token tax will be collected in 2022-23 as fellow, (i) in first quarter with ten percent rebate in the amount of annual tax; (ii) in second quarter, the amount of annual tax without any rebate; and (iii) in third and fourth quarters, the amount of annual tax with such penalty as may be determined under section 9.

The government has proposed amendments in the Punjab Sale Tax on Services Act 2012 with an aim of harmonization of taxes, further explanations of the existing laws to make it easy. The proposal for the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 (XLII of 2012) contains provisions for ending the exemption given to student internet package as such exemption has become redundant since no telecommunication service provider is providing student packages anymore while this exemption is no more beneficial for anyone; rather such exemption may help in tax evasion resulting in loss of revenue. Further, it has been clarified that the services of real estate aggregators are included in information technology-based services while the services provided by cab aggregators are included in ride-hailing services. For ease of doing business, the limit of input tax adjustment is proposed to be increased from eighty percent to ninety percent of the output tax. A number of provisions regarding limit of input tax adjustment, penalties and time limitation are also part of the legislative proposal seeking amendments in the Act XLII of 2012.

The objective to increase the Stamp Act is to generate revenue from multiplication in transactions and move towards parity with rates in rural areas, the rate of stamp duty is proposed to be increased from the existing rate of one percent to two percent in urban areas.

For purposes of promoting e-payment of urban immovable property tax and motor vehicles tax, a discounted rate of 5 percent has been proposed as introduced previously. Besides, surcharge and penalty for property tax and motor vehicles tax have also been rationalised by shifting them to the payments made during the last two quarters of the financial year.