CITY PULSE

Infinity and Beyond

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mashhood Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Infinity and Beyond’, the show will run at the gallery until June 20. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Emergence: A Revelation of Self

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammama Malik and Jibran Shahid. Titled ‘Emergence: A Revelation of Self’, the show will run at the gallery until June 23. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Romeo and Juliet

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Urdu at 8pm until June 26 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The play has been directed by Mohyeddin and translated by Khalid Ahmed. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

Posheeda-o-Ayaan

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Umm-e-Habiba Khan and Abdul Jabbar Khan. Titled ‘Posheeda-o-Ayaan’, the show will run at the gallery from June 21 to July 4. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.