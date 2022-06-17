Gold worth over Rs32m looted from Saddar shop

A gang of robbers looted gold worth over Rs32 million from a shop in Saddar’s jewellery market on Thursday, said an official of the Preedy police station. Following the incident, shopkeepers at the market held a demonstration to protest against the daylight robbery. They also demanded immediate recovery of the looted gold.

Police said that according to the affected shopkeeper, four men arrived at the shop and looted around 250 tolas of gold at gunpoint before fleeing. Officials said they are looking for CCTV camera footage to help in their investigation.