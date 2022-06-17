Gold worth over Rs32m looted from Saddar shop

A gang of robbers looted gold worth over Rs32 million from a shop in Saddar’s jewellery market on Thursday, said an official of the Preedy police station. Following the incident, shopkeepers at the market held a demonstration to protest against the daylight robbery. They also demanded immediate recovery of the looted gold.
Police said that according to the affected shopkeeper, four men arrived at the shop and looted around 250 tolas of gold at gunpoint before fleeing. Officials said they are looking for CCTV camera footage to help in their investigation.
Infinity and BeyondArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mashhood Ali Talpur. Titled...
A teenage girl died after allegedly falling off a balcony of a residential building in Karachi’s Aram Bagh locality...
A woman was killed and her husband injured on Thursday after a wall of their house collapsed on top of them in the...
The Sindh government has decided to launch the second project of oil palm cultivation on 1,000 acres in the province...
There is a dire need to bring the attention of decision makers and international and national actors to the issues and...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central leader and Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on...
Comments