16-year-old girl ‘falls’ off balcony to her death

A teenage girl died after allegedly falling off a balcony of a residential building in Karachi’s Aram Bagh locality on Thursday. An Aram Bagh police official said that a teenage girl died after she allegedly fell off a balcony of a residential building near Pakistan Chowk.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the area to take the girl to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where she was identified as 16-year-old Ariba Rashid. Police said they are investigating the case from different angles, including murder, suicide and accident.