Friday June 17, 2022
Karachi

Woman killed, husband injured in wall collapse

By Our Correspondent
June 17, 2022

A woman was killed and her husband injured on Thursday after a wall of their house collapsed on top of them in the Lyari neighbourhood.

The wall collapsed while they were asleep at their house in Lyari’s Daryabad area. Police said the casualties were shifted to the Civil Hospital where the deceased woman was identified as Samina, 44, and her injured husband as Imran, 47.

