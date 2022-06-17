Experts urge decision makers to pay attention to youth’s problems

There is a dire need to bring the attention of decision makers and international and national actors to the issues and needs of adolescents as they are not frequently addressed in the policy matters in Pakistan.

The issue was discussed by developmental experts, academics and government officials in a stakeholders’ conference held by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Sindh Education Foundation on Thursday.

Javed Hussain, a youth development consultant for the UNDP, said Pakistan was the country of South Asia’s largest youth population with over 65 million young people between the ages of 10 and 24. According to the UNICEF, over 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population was under the age of 30.

Hussain said that the population was expected to grow increase at an average rate of 1.9 per cent between 2017 and 2030, adding that the country’s overall population was projected to be 280 million by 2030, of whom 100 million would be young people.

Youth Empowerment Programme-UNDP Project Manager Syed Moin Haider Zaidi said the progress of a country depends on the opportunities provided to adolescents for their growth and development.

Madiha Lateef, the deputy country director of Pathfinder International, said adolescents face a lot of health issues, mainly girls, when they reach puberty. “A large number of girls’ population does not even use menstrual hygiene products in rural areas. The prices of the sanitary items need to be reduced in order to support marginalised section of the population,” she said.