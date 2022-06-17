Post-rain condition in city to be better this year, says Wahab

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is carrying out cleaning work of 41 major drains in the city in the wake of the impending monsoon season.

Once the cleaning process is complete, the KMC has tasked the contractors concerned with keeping their cleaning operations under way and remove the wastewater from the drainage system for the next 90 days.

The information to this effect was passed on Thursday when Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab inspected the cleaning work of a drain in the Burnes Road area.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Zubair Channa, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Director Machine Pool Anwar Baloch and other officers accompanied the KMC administrator.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said the monsoon season was about to start in Karachi and hence, cleaning of drains should be completed as soon as possible.

"Wherever there are encroachments, they should be removed so that garbage can be removed from drains through manual cleaning," he said as he directed all the local bodies to work under a joint strategy in case of any emergency.

"Last year, thanks to a better strategy, the citizens suffered less and I expect the same this year too as owing to cleaning of drains and clearing of choking points, water will not accumulate on the roads," he said.

He remarked that it would take some time for drainage after the onset of rains but rainwater would not be visible on roads for many days like in the past. The KMC administrator also ordered manual cleaning of the drain passing through the Sindh Secretariat so that water did not accumulate in the area. He said a main reason for the failure to drain rainwater was plastic bags present in huge numbers inside the drains.

He said such plastic bags were not destroyed even after being in the drains for months and they caused water to stagnate. Wahab said the use of plastic bags had been completely banned from June 15 and citizens were requested to refrain from using plastic bags to help keep the city clean as well as drains. "Paper bags not only melt after falling into drains, but also do not accumulate on the roads and do not cause dirt," he said.