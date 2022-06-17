Property agent shot at wedding ceremony dies

A property agent who was wounded in a firing incident in a late night incident on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Thursday. Meanwhile, three other people were wounded in separate incidents of firing.

The estate agent was shot and injured late on Wednesday night when he had arrived from Garden to attend a wedding ceremony in Samanabad. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said the deceased man had been identified as Faizan and he was shot by his friend Raheel.

The victim and the suspect had an old dispute, police said adding that Raheel managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a 30-year-old man, Yousuf, son of Ghulam Akbar, was shot and injured after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in Abdur Raheem Goth in Surjani Town.

He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. In another incident in the Model Colony area, unidentified suspects shot and injured a 24-year-old man, Ali Raza, in the Moinabad area.

He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid and they had registered a case. Another man identified as Jan Alam, 35, was shot and injured by firing of unidentified suspects in the Manghopir area. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.