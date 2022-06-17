CM okays repairs for St Patrick’s church, high school

A delegation of the Catholic Board of Education led by Father Mario Rodrigues called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday, and discussed different issues, including the repair of the St Patrick’s Cathedral in Karachi’s Saddar locality.

Father Mario told the CM that the St Patrick’s Church was built in 1881, and now it needed some necessary repairs. Shah issued directives to his Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi to get it done through a development scheme.

Father Mario said the Catholic board has been running 40 schools in the city that have been imparting quality education, but due to some issues they are facing some financial problems. On this the CM said he will direct the education department to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

Another issue that came under discussion was the repair of the St Patrick’s High School building. Father Mario said that it is an old building and has been declared heritage, so it cannot be repaired without the permission of the heritage committee.

The CM said the school building will be repaired through the Endowment Fund Trust by meeting all the required formalities on a priority basis. Father Mario thanked Shah for his support and patronage to their organisation.