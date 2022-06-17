Pakistan-Bangladesh trade volume to soon touch $1bn: envoy

KARACHI: High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Rahul Alam Siddique on Thursday said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been increasing sharply and would likely touch $1 billion soon, which would be a major milestone.

He said this milestone would be celebrated at the Bangladeshi High Commission in Islamabad and Deputy High Commission in Karachi.

Exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the envoy said the current bilateral trade volume has increased to around $900 million and it continues to rise at a faster pace.

“Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh have risen by 48 percent while exports from Bangladesh to Pakistan appreciated by 14 percent, which is a good sign,” he said, hoping that the rising trend continues in the days to come, which would be very encouraging for the business communities of both countries.

Highlighting the progress, development and achievements of Bangladesh during the last 50 years of existence, he said that his new born country faced many challenges after creation in 1971 when forex reserves were zero and poverty level was over 82 percent.

“During the last 50 years, Bangladesh achieved many goals under its Vision 2021 programme and now the total exports of the country have crossed $50 billion. Bangladesh was number one country in jute production, second in readymade garments exports, third in fish exports, and fourth in rice production and tomato production in the world,” he said. He further stated that Bangladesh has achieved the status of developing country from its previous level of least developed country. Bangladesh has also achieved remarkable progress in socio-economic sectors and has been transformed into one of the vibrant economies of the world due to visionary leadership, resilient people and political stability.

General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil appreciated the efforts being made by the Bangladeshi government towards improving trade and investment ties with Pakistan.

He was of the view that Pakistan must learn from the history and experience of Bangladesh. “Bureaucratic hurdles were one of the most serious issues being suffered by Pakistan. Hence, we must learn how Bangladesh dealt with its bureaucracy and adopt the same strategy,” he added.