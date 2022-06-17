LSM expands 10.7pc in July-April on high global demand

ISLAMABAD: Country’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) growth accelerated by 10.7 percent during July-April 2021-22, fastest in two decades, with almost all the sectors posting improvement, mostly stoked by international demand, the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Thursday.

Out of 22 sectors of the LSM, 18 witnessed positive growth. Of them, major sectors were textile, iron and steel, apparel, food, beverages, tobacco, automobile, chemicals, coke & petroleum products, and pharmaceuticals which gave a promising performance in output. However, the output of rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal, and other transport equipment declined over the same period of last year.

It is interesting to note that this 10-month LSM growth is near two decades’ fastest expansion in industrial output. The LSM output contracted (negative growth) in FY2009, FY19, and FY20, while in other fiscals it posted marginal expansion.

Well-calibrated measures and continuous support along with surging global demand, easy credits, favorable short-term fiscal and monetary incentives, and partially subsidised energy supplies contributed to this expansion in FY2022.

The LSM rebounded after months of downturn. Initially, the pace was slow till December 2021, but revival started from January 2022 onwards.

Similarly, LSM output grew to 15.4 percent in April 2022 over the corresponding month a year ago and a 13.3 percent contraction over the previous month. Figures are calculated while considering the fiscal year 2015/16 as the base year.

According to the recently released Economic Survey 2021/22, in Pakistan, LSM contributed 9.2 percent to GDP in FY22 and dominates the overall manufacturing sector, accounting for 74.3 percent of the sectoral share followed by small-scale manufacturing, which accounts for 2.0 percent of total GDP and 15.9 percent sectoral share. The third component, slaughtering, accounts for 1.2 percent of GDP with a 9.7 percent sectoral share. The manufacturing sector contributed 12.4 percent to the country’s GDP.

Similarly, the PBS has also reported LSM data based on 2005-06. According to this calculation, LSM growth arrives at 5.3 percent in April 2022 over the same month of last fiscal and declines 22.8 percent over the previous month. Whereas, July-April 2021-22 average LSM growth was recorded at 6.7 percent over the same period of the last fiscal.

According to the PBS data based on 2015/16, during July-April FY22, the food sector grew 11 percent, beverages 1.5 percent, tobacco 14.5 percent, textiles 3.7 percent, wearing apparel 41.1 percent, leather products 1.6 percent, wood products 135 percent, paper and board 8.2 percent, coke and petroleum products 1.1 percent, all chemicals 8.3 percent (in which chemical products output was up 16.5 percent and fertilisers 3.4 percent).

Besides, iron and steel products grew 16.3 percent, machinery and equipment 13.6 percent, automobiles 48.2 percent, furniture 227.5 percent, and other manufacturing (footballs) were up 37.3 percent over the same period of last year.

Pharmaceuticals output increased 3.2 percent, and computer, electronics, and optical products output also up 1.3 percent.

However, the production of rubber products declined by 18.8 percent, fabricated metal by 6.1 percent, non-metallic mineral products by 0.3 percent, and other transport equipment production went down 10.9 percent over last year.

On a year-on-year basis, in April 2022, food production grew by 5.8 percent, beverages 5.7 percent, textiles 7.7 percent, wearing apparel by 106 percent, paper and board 3.6 percent, rubber products 1.3 percent, chemicals 10.5 percent (of which chemical products output was up 21.8 percent, fertiliser up 3.9 percent), pharmaceuticals 35.3 percent, iron and steel products 13.8 percent, computer, electronics and optical products production 6.6 percent, electrical equipment 8.7 percent, machinery and equipment 14.6 percent, automobiles 27.4 percent, furniture 64.4 percent and other manufacturing (football) 29.6 percent over production of the same month last year.