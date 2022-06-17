Unending cipher

The PTI had pretty quickly figured that the only way it could continue staying relevant was by keeping its ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative alive. Former prime minister Imran Khan came to power in 2018 with strong institutional support. Through his years in power, almost everything was a cakewalk for him and the PTI – the media, the opposition, the allies. But the minute he started facing the heat other parties in the country have learnt to not just live with but navigate every few years, Imran and his party needed something to clutch at – possibly in the absence of anything else to show as accomplishment. Enter: the mysterious cipher.

Ever since the vote of no-confidence was seen as a credible threat to his ouster from power, Imran Khan and his party had started a well-planned and politically-astute campaign regarding a ‘foreign conspiracy’ hatched by the US to get rid of him due to his ‘independent foreign policy’. Imran first mentioned this ‘conspiracy’ in a rally on March 27, during which he revealed a ‘letter’, without naming the US or going into the content of the letter. The name of the country was later revealed by Khan in a supposed slip of the tongue during an address to the nation. A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) took place while Imran Khan was PM; the statement released did not mention anything about a conspiracy – but did use the words ‘blatant interference’. A demarche was then sent. After being ousted, Khan continued with the narrative, leading to the DG ISPR categorically denying any conspiracy. That too was not enough and yet another NSC meeting had to take place and a press release issued that again said that there was no foreign plot to oust Khan.

Nothing, though, seems to have worked to convince the PTI, its leader and their supporters that the meeting referred to in the cipher – unsavoury though it may have been – was less evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ and more evidence of a diligent Foreign Office official. Amidst the cipher narrative and Imran’s consistent and confused exhortations to the ‘neutrals’, the military spokesperson has had to make several public statements, reiterating that the services chiefs of the armed forces too had come to the conclusion that there was no conspiracy and that this should be taken as a fact rather than ‘opinion’. In his recent statement to the media, the DG ISPR has also clarified that his statements regarding the cipher narrative are not political talk but just a response to the PTI leadership which has chosen to draw a clear line between what it calls the military’s ‘opinion’ and the civilians’ (the PTI) ‘fact’ regarding an international conspiracy.

The fact is that the PTI knows its support base will care little for the realities. The party knows why it was voted out. It knows why it went for an unconstitutional move in order to avoid embarrassment. And it knows why it has to hang on to the foreign conspiracy mantra. However, just because one says something loud enough or repeats it enough times does not make it true. Unfortunately, given the PTI’s track record with misinformation, the conspiracy narrative will continue to live to fight another day. This is probably the sole reason the PTI has asked for a judicial commission to probe the issue and have open hearings; interestingly, the PTI while in government had only opted for a government commission led by a retired general (who later turned down the offer). Had it been looking for genuine investigation, the report by the intelligence and military chiefs would have been enough. It is also clear that the initial locking of arms between the PTI and its powerful support has broken down to a significant extent. The problem here is how this will translate into politics. Without the considerable help it had received in 2018, the PTI could face considerable difficulty in resuming the office of PM – and hence the desperate turn to the cipher again and again.