Tax the rich

If the government wants to stop burdening the poor and middle class, it should recover more revenue from the elite (who are in fact responsible for our predicament). A ten per cent income tax or surcharge should be imposed on those domestic consumers who use more than 3,000 units of electricity every month.

Such wealthy people will not mind paying another Rs10,000. Of course, this measure will not affect those worthy citizens who indulge in electricity theft, but then, they are the ‘sacred cows’ who cannot be touched.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi