Another hike

This is the third time that petrol prices have increased by a two-digit figure. The current price of this essential commodity is Rs233 per litre, which is unaffordable for a majority of people. Middle class and low-income households are facing huge problems because of the growing inflation in our country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised that if he came to power, he would provide subsidies to people. With each passing day, everything is going against his words.
Our country is in a worse financial situation just because of the weak policies of the incumbent government. We demand that our leaders take efficient steps to control inflation. We cannot live like this.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki
