Financial issues

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail recently said that the IMF was not happy with the income tax relief provided to individuals earning less than or equal to Rs100,000 per month. The incumbent government should clearly say that the majority of Pakistanis are not happy with the imposition of heavy income taxes as they are already unable to make ends meet. It seems that there is no government in the country since nothing is in the hands of our finance minister who is merely respecting IMF conditions.

The only way to break the begging bowl is to enhance our GDP growth through increased exports and by discouraging imports as much as possible.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad