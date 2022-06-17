Tough decisions, wrong politics

There has been an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the third time in a short period. No political party would want to take such an unpopular decision of increasing the prices of petroleum products. This indicates the precarious situation of our economy, and it seems that such decisions were imperative for saving the already drowning economy. It is, however, disheartening how time and again politics is done on sensitive issues like those regarding the economy. The people would have bought the ‘economic crisis’ narrative had the present leaders not done politics on this issue when they were in opposition.

The reality is that the PDM used inflation to build its case against the Imran government, and now these parties are unable to justify themselves. The opposition parties are again using this opportunity for political point scoring. And the vicious cycle continues. It is high time the state developed an economic policy and followed it without any further politicization of economic issues.

Nasir Kamal

Rawalpindi