Tribal elders demand restoration of NA seats for merged districts

PESHAWAR: The tribal elders at a seminar here on Thursday asked the government to pass the tribal representation bill from the Senate and restore the number of National Assembly seats of the merged districts.

It also demanded restoration of peace, declaring their area tax-free zone for 10 years, withdrawal of the changes in constituencies during delimitation and Rs1000 billion developmental package for the merged districts.

Siyasee Ittehad Bara of Khyber district had organised the seminar at the Peshawar Press Club.

Political Alliance president Shah Faisal Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi, Sardar Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Saeed Khan Mohmand, Khan Wali Afridi, Sultan Akbar, Ikhtiar Bacha, Murad Saqi of Khyber Union, Zaid Khan, former MNA Nasir Khan Afridi, Shah Khalid Shinwari, ANP’s Haji Shirin, Abdul Wahid, Shah Hussain Shinwari, Hashmat Afridi, PPP’s Jangriz Khan, Sher Shah Afridi, PMLN’s Zahir Shah Afridi, Awami Muslim League’s Malik Ataullah and other elders attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, the tribal elders suggested the government to avoid restoration of peace through civilian militias and peace organisations. They said exempting their area from taxes would promote business and industries and control the unemployment rate.

They urged the government to revise the decision of reducing the number of seats in the National Assembly for merged districts and restore the previous numbers of seats. They demanded an end to the self-made changes in the demarcation of provincial constituencies. They asked the government to restore the traditions of the regional constituencies on the basis of quota system.

They demanded an increase in the number of scholarships and vocational colleges so that the poor and deserving students of the tribals could receive educational opportunities.

Shah Faisal Afridi said the recommendations prepared by Sartaj Aziz-led Committee should be implemented. They also expressed concerned over re-emergence of terrorism in their areas.