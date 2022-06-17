HK-based social media company registers with PTA

ISLAMABAD: A Hong Kong-based social media company, MICO World Limited, on Thursday registered itself with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.”
MICO World Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, has been registered by the PTA as a Significant Social Media Company (SSMC) under Rule 7 (6) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021.
The SSMC submitted an application under the Rules for the registration of two apps i.e. MICO and YoHo, which was approved by the Authority. Representatives of the tech company attended the event held at the PTA headquarters and completed the registration process.
“Further to the registration of two platforms i.e Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee), today’s event regarding the registration of third company is another testimony of the PTA’s commitment to pursue the government’s vision of digital Pakistan in order to help grow digital economy of the country,” said the PTA in its press release.
