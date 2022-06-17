Court awards fine in power theft case

SARGODHA: District and Session Judge Sargodha Sarfraz Akhtar on Thursday awarded a fine of Rs 10,000 in an electricity theft case.
According to the prosecution, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) team along with police caught Naveed who was stealing electricity from main transmission lines. On which, the FESCO team registered a case against the accused.
Jhal Chakian police arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial. After proving the charges, the judge awarded a fine of Rs 10,000 to Naveed.
