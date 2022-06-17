House collapses in Mansehra’s rainy weather

MANSEHRA: A house collapsed and trees were uprooted as the upper parts of Hazara division received rain amid thunder and windstorms here on Thursday.

Mansehra, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas and Torghar districts were hit by the winds and thunderstorms, followed by the rain.

A house collapsed in Gulshan Abad area of Darband and trees got uprooted in Balakot, Oghi and other parts of the Mansehra district.

“The house caved in when a tree fell on it but the inmates escaped unhurt,” a local resident told reporters. However, the rain also broke the prolonged dry spell, turning the weather pleasant.