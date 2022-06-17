Man acquitted of money laundering charge

PESHAWAR: The Special Judge Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar has acquitted an accused of the money laundering charge.

Mian Zamurad Shah was the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the State while Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and Malik Asif Naz Advocates represented the accused, Mustafa.

The prosecution had submitted a complaint under the Anti-Money Laundering Act against the accused.

The allegation was that the accused was maintaining various accounts in different banks which reflected huge debit/ credit transactions.

It was alleged that the accused had received huge credit amounts in his various bank accounts which had been concealed and found to be not in consonance with the declared version which were punishable under Section 192 & 192 A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 which were predicate offences for money laundering.

He was allegedly involved in tax evasion of more than Rs 10 million for tax years and was liable to be prosecuted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. During the course of arguments, the counsels for the accused argued that the charge against their client was baseless and that he had wrongly been charged in the complaint, adding the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act were not applicable to the accused.

They requested for dismissal of the complaint and acquittal of the accused U/S 265 Criminal Procedure Code in the complaint and to defeeze/ detach his attached accounts.