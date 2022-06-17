Doctors continue strike at Bannu hospitals

BANNU: Young doctors continued the strike at the three hospitals of Bannu on Thursday, multiplying the sufferings of the patients and their attendants.
The doctors boycotted duties at the three medical and teaching institutes of Bannu. Even private clinics remained shut in the entire district. The talks to resolve the issue could not succeed as the protesting doctors stuck to their stand and their differences with the board of governors refused to go away. The protesting young doctors confirmed that the Bannu City Mayor Irfan Durrani had contacted them to help find a solution to the problem but alleged that the board of governors was acting otherwise. They warned of coming on roads on Friday and blocking traffic if no seriousness was shown by the relevant officials to resolve the issue by addressing their concerns.
