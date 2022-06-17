Edwardes College BoG approves budget

PESHAWAR: Besides approving the annual budget for the year 2022-23 of the historic Edwardes College Peshawar, the board of governors of the institution on Thursday formed a three-member committee to finalise names for the two positions of vice-principals, which have been lying vacant for the last three years.

The meeting was held at the Governor’s House with Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The committee would be headed by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash with Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan and Vice-Chancellor of University of Peshawar Dr Mohammad Idrees as members.

The meeting also directed the Higher Education Department to expedite the process for the appointment of a full-time principal. The position has also been lying vacant for the last three years and the college is being managed by caretaker management. The quarters concerned were directed to seek a panel of five candidates from the Lahore Diocese Trust Association in line with the process for the appointment of a principal so that the matter could be resolved at the earliest.

The meeting decided that one of the two vice-principals to be appointed on the recommendation of the three-member committee would be named as acting principal of the institution.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the current acting principal had recommended a panel of five candidates including Mohammad Jamal, Faheemullah Babar, Shujaat Ali Khan, Naved Ali and Sabir Hussain for the appointment of two vice-principals.

However, the names of the most eligible candidate and the lone PhD in the institution Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal and two more BPS-19 professors, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Hussain Shah were deliberately dropped from the panel as the current acting principal had some personal grudges against them.

The HED through a formal letter had specifically asked the acting set-up of the college to submit names of all the BPS-19 faculty members of the institutions for further shortlisting and consideration for the posts. The current acting principal was reportedly biased in submission to the panel as two of the five members submitted to the board of governors had already been rejected by the promotion committee.

Also, two of the recommended names have been serving in several administrative positions in the college against all rules and precedents as they are stated to be the blue-eyed persons of the acting principal.

It merits a mention here that the committee needs to function impartially and transparently. All the names of the BPS-19 professors should be considered for the position of vice-principal.