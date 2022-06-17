MPA sets 7-day deadline to end loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asif Khan on Thursday warned of besieging the WAPDA House in protest against unscheduled and prolonged power loadshedding in Peshawar.

A press release said, speaking at a meeting here, the MPA, who is also Focal Persons for Mega Projects in Peshawar, said if loadshedding was not stopped within seven days, thousands of people would stage protest in front of the WAPDA House and the entire responsibility would rest with the federal government and WAPDA in case of any untoward incident, he said.

Asif Khan added that the people of his constituency would not pay electricity bills after the expiry of the deadline of seven days and this would be announced at sermons during Friday congregational prayers to convince people not to pay power bills.

He said that three new power feeders had been completed in his constituency, PK- 76, Peshawar-XI but these were yet to be made operational.

The MPA said that despite 100 per cent recovery of electricity dues in his constituency, the people were being forced to face 10 hours-long power loadshedding daily.