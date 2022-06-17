CM calls for early completion of uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that no compromise would be made on the timely completion of development projects.

He was speaking at a meeting that reviewed progress so far made on the development projects under various provincial departments.

The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to devise a strategy with the assistance of the Information Department to create awareness amongst the public regarding development projects and reform initiatives of the provincial government.

The provincial government had gone all out to ensure human development during the last four years, he said, adding that the benefits of development projects and reform initiatives taken by the provincial government should reach the general public without any delay.

He further directed the authorities, especially ministers concerned and administrative secretaries, to take immediate steps to remove the hurdles in the completion of certain development projects.

The meeting was informed that at present, hundreds of development projects worth billions of rupees were in the final stages of completion whereas a number of new projects were also ready for implementation on ground.