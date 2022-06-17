CS wants best arrangements ensured for Shandur festival

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure best arrangements for the historic Shandur Polo Festival.

He issued the instruction while presiding over a review meeting regarding preparations for Shandur Festival.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of Home, Tourism, Information, Communication & Works departments and Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) while Commissioner Malakand, Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of Upper and Lower Chitral participated through video link, said an official communique.

DG KPCTA informed the meeting that Shandur Polo Festival would be held from July 1 to July 3 this year after a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that a tent village was being set up around the world’s highest polo ground at an altitude of 12,600 feet, wherein boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to both foreign and domestic tourists.

He added that the local cultures including music and Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan’s performing art would be displayed besides setting up stalls.

The chief secretary asked Commissioner Malakand, deputy commissioners Upper and Lower Chitral to complete preparations in collaboration with all stakeholders and make best possible arrangements for the festival.

Besides other arrangements, he directed to set up information desks for facilitation of national and international tourists.

Shahzad Bangash said that special security measures be taken for the festival starting from July 1, including the deployment of female police personnel.