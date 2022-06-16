Federal Budget 2022-23: Tough time ahead

Islamabad : Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, has said that the federal budget 2022-23 is presented at a time when Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are depleting drastically, credit rating has fallen and the government faces mounting pressure to improve economic indicators to further continue the IMF programme.

Dr. Suleri was addressing a seminar on ‘SDPI's response on Budget 2022-23’ organised here by SDPI.

Dr. Suleri said that the federal budget is already in deficit as more than half of it has been allocated for non-discretionary expenditures, including debt servicing and defence. He was of the view that the government will have to arrange an additional Rs4.6 billion in loans to meet the fiscal year's expenditures. He also predicted an impending food crisis where food commodity prices will increase and an overall increase in inflation of nearly 15% is expected as an aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, said that according to independent economists, inflation is projected to exceed 18% instead of 11% as projected by the Federal Government. At the same time, the Rs7 trillion tax collection goal set by the Federal Bureau of Revenue is also less likely to be achieved. He said that the country might get into hot waters with IMF over the issue of the petroleum tax levy, which might have to be revised later.

The government has not demonstrated ingenuity to improve the redistribution of wealth by bringing the self-employed persons into the higher tax net, he said, adding that the overall impact of taxation on textile, automobile, construction, chemicals, food processing, fertilisers, and IT sector will be negative due to regressive taxation.