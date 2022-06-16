Strict enforcement of IPC protocols stressed

Islamabad Poor implementation of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Guidelines is contributing to increased hospital bed occupancy and higher costs. Improper sanitation measures, poor recordkeeping, inadequate hygiene, and increasing rate of surgical site infections are major issues that call for stricter enforcement of IPC protocols.

Views to this effect were expressed at a consultative meeting of stakeholders on “Strengthening IPC Practices in Pakistan’ here at the Health Services Academy on Tuesday. The meeting was called to gather inputs from all relevant stakeholders about strategies for strengthening of the IPC system in Pakistan, and to devise a National IPC Training Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of HAS, Dr. Shahzad termed evidence-based policy and capacity-building in IPC among health professionals as being inevitable for health systems strengthening.

Dr. Altaf Ahmad from the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) highlighted the role of IPC in curbing healthcare-associated infections in health facilities and called for training of healthcare professionals in house-keeping for IPC implementation.

Arifa Khatoon, lead IPC nurse at Indus Hospital, underlined the importance of infrastructure, training, and behavior change communication for quality IPC practices. The federal government representative of IPC shared inputs about notification of steering committees, national guidelines, and capacity-building of hospital staff regarding IPC. CDC-USA representative Dr. Saeed intimated participants about the need to incorporate best practices in IPC training to effectively monitor and train IPC workforce.

One of the development partners emphasized the need for inclusion of primary and secondary healthcare systems and community for IPC implementation. Provincial IPC representatives from Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and GB invited attention to notification of IPC committees, and commencement of training programmes in teaching hospitals. The meeting also felt the need for political commitment and a dedicated budget for IPC at the provincial health departments’ level.

The meeting was summarized by the technical lead of the think tank. The participants agreed to adopt best practices in line with international guidelines to develop an effective IPC programme for health professionals.