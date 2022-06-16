 
Thursday June 16, 2022
HEC bans MS, MPhil admissions

By Our Correspondent
June 16, 2022

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has banned all colleges across the country from conducting MS and MPhil admissions.

The regulator issued an alert to all university-affiliated colleges declaring that they can't offer MS, MPhil or PhD degrees.

It said it would no longer certify or attest such degrees. The Punjab higher education department has hinted at the possibility of starting MS and M.Phil programmes in colleges.

