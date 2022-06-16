Rs1.224b sought to clear dues of martyred, deceased policemen

Islamabad : The federal government has decided to clear the outstanding compensation amounts to the families of the martyrs and deceased police personnel pending for the last three years.

The Interior Ministry sources told The News that the incumbent administration of the federal capital police requested the Interior Ministry for the supplementary grant from the Prime Minister’s Assistance Programme to clear the outstanding compensation amounts to the kin of the police martyrs, adding that the interior minister approved the request and referred the letter to the Finance Ministry for final approval.

The Expenditure Wing of the Finance Division has given approval to the Ministry of Interior against its request for allocating Rs1.224 billion for clearing the outstanding dues to be paid to the widows/next of kin of the deceased and martyred policemen of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

Out of Rs1.224 billion, Rs353.74 million will be paid in the shape of compensation to the 231 families of the deceased / martyred employees of ICT Police.

Another Rs844.40 million have been allocated against the payments of plots allotted to the 222 police officials, whereas Rs15.8 million will be paid against the marriage of children of deserving ICT Police officials.

An amount of Rs10.47 million has been allocated for supporting the education of deserving ICT Police employees while an amount of Rs15, 800,000 have been approved as marriage assistance for the dependents’ daughters and sons of the police officials.

Inspector General of the Islamabad Police Dr. Akbar Nasir when contacted by this scribe, said, “Our next step to facilitate the police personnel and their families is to establish a higher educational institute for the children of our policemen that will be launched soon.”