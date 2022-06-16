Fire erupts in Margalla Hills again

By our correspondent

Islamabad: The fire again erupted right in the heart of the Margalla Hills in the wee hours of Wednesday night and the firefighters were unable to cross difficult terrains to reach the spot in a pitch dark environment.

According to the details, the local people saw the fire spreading in the forest and immediately informed the relevant authorities. The fire became quite visible from distant areas but there was no effective way to control it.

The witnesses maintained that the fire incident happened in the night time so the negligence on the part of visitors or local people could not be ruled out.

It is pertinent to mention here that the climate change ministry has recently acknowledged the services of the firefighters and employees of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) who have been continuously making efforts to control rising fire incidents despite having limited resources.

The local administration has also been taking assistance from other government departments but it seems that the ongoing heatwave is likely to cause more fire incidents.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), the IWMB, and the Pakistan Army jointly carried out the firefighting operation in recent weeks. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also assisted the capital's district administration by involving two helicopters.

The inquiries conducted to probe into the causes of recent fire incidents have not clearly showed any human intervention but the officials maintained that the visitors and local people should take utmost care because their negligence could cause irreparable loss to the green cover in the Margallah Hills.

An official of CDA has said that the firefighters are doing their duty round-the-clock and efficiently tackling the fire incidents in the Margalla Hills.

“If human activities are restricted for the time being then there is a better chance to avoid fire incidents in forest areas of the protected Margalla Hills,” he said.