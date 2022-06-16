PM orders early textbook publishing

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the delay in the publication of books by the Punjab Textbook Board.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the prime minister directed federal education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to take immediate action on the matter and submit a report to him.
He ordered the immediate resolution of the problems facing students due to a delay in the books' publishing.
The prime minister said strict action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence to prevent such student troubles in the future.
