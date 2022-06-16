Planning ministry strives to include 60 projects in PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning has been making last-ditch efforts to include around 60 development projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 when the official book had already got published.

The inclusion of development schemes into the PSDP list gets immense importance in the wake of a thin majority being enjoyed by the government.

Official sources confirmed that the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act barred the Ministry of Planning from inclusion of unapproved development projects into the PSDP. Initially, efforts were made to include development projects through seeking concept clearance approval but the ministry officials shared in writing that the technical approval was required along with PC-1, otherwise it would be considered unapproved projects.

The Ministry of Finance also raised objections to inclusion of unapproved projects into the PSDP for 2022-23. However, a top official, when contacted, said that the National Economic Council (NEC) had granted approval to the Planning Ministry for inclusion of all those development schemes, which would be approved till June 30, 2022.

Now the Ministry of Planning is directing all ministries/divisions and attached departments to prepare PC-1 in haste and present before the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for clearing all development projects for inclusion into the PSDP. The CDWP meetings are expected to be convened in the next few days for paving the way for inclusion of more projects into the PSDP by diverting resources from one project for making adjustments and allocating resources for the other new projects. For some projects, increased allocations had been made into the PSDP to create a fiscal space for sparing resources for the other projects, which would be inserted into the PSDP list now. The government had allocated Rs800 billion for PSDP in the budget, including Rs725 billion, from its own resources and remaining in the shape of public-private partnership.