Allies, opposition grill govt over budget in NA

ISLAMABAD: The government faced strong criticism from its allies and opposition members on budgetary proposals, as the National Assembly continued debate on the federal budget Wednesday.

MQM parliamentarian Sabir Qaimkhani questioned the government if it would be able to increase GDP growth as no concrete measures had been proposed in the budget. He said the Pakistan’s currency rate against US dollar had increased from Rs115 to over Rs200 and the government must take responsibility for that, adding the regime would also have to look into the current account balance. Talking about the CPEC project, the MQM member asked where was the game-changer in the region, saying that no industrial unit had been established in Sindh on the CPEC route.

Qaimkhani called for putting an end to the protocol and VVIP culture and withdrawal of extra security from the families of VVIPs. He said that the VVIP culture was also a burden on the national exchequer. Rejecting an impression that the parliamentarians enjoy protocol, he said many times they were stopped at the exit of the Parliament House and they were told by security personnel that some bigwig was about to pass through.

“As we travel a few yards from the Parliament House, we are told that judges have to depart,” he said. He said the security personnel were also seen guarding vehicles of the VVIPs’ families while shopping.

The MQM MNA stressed the need for exploiting the country’s resources to provide basic amenities of life to the people. He said it was high time the government set the direction right by focusing on agriculture and industries to take the country forward on the road to development.

Saira Bano from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said the government should take more steps to provide relief to the masses. She said the subsidy announced for the film industry should have been given to the Hajj pilgrims. She observed that the federal budget was not a document of the finance minister rather it was a dictation from the IMF and soon a new script from the international institution would arrive.

Minority MNA Mahesh Kumar condemned the blasphemous remarks made by India’s ruling party leaders. He also urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities being committed by the Indian regime against Muslims. Commenting on the budget, he commended the government for presenting a balanced budget in difficult times. He suggested bringing more women of Tharparkar district to the ambit of BISP to benefit the poor and deserving people.

Noorul Hassan Tanvir said overseas Pakistanis were contributing immensely to the country’s economy and they should be given due representation in the house. He said incentives should also be extended to overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send more remittances.

Saad Waseem Sheikh said there was a need to fix the economy and put it on sustainable growth. He said political instability was hurting the economy. He said all the political parties should sit together and formulate a long-term economic policy.

At the outset, Federal Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah voiced his concern over the absence of other cabinet members and MNAs from the house. He hoped that the elected representatives would perform their national duty.

PMLN’s Chaudhry Birjees Tahir while criticising the PTI policies said there might be corrupt practices in previous regimes, but the rate of corruption had increased when Imran Khan was in power. “I admit that there may be corruption when we were in the government, but corruption rate had increased in every department in Imran Khan’s regime,” he said.