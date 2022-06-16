US announces biggest interest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON: The United States Federal Reserve approved the largest interest rate increase since 1994 and signalled it would continue lifting rates this year at the most rapid pace in decades as it races to slow the economy and combat inflation that is running at a 40-year high, foreign media reported.

Officials agreed to a 0.75-percentage-point rate rise at their two-day policy meeting that concluded Wednesday, which will increase the Fed’s benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%. Investors were ready for the Federal Reserve to take a hawkish turn, and it delivered.

Fed policy makers on Wednesday raised their target range on overnight rates by three-quarters of a percentage point — a bigger hike than seemed likely up until early this week. They also indicated that they expect to raise rates sharply through the end of the year and continue raising them in 2023. Moreover, the Fed’s rate setters signalled they expect the economy to slow significantly as a result, with inflation cooling and the unemployment rate heading higher.

Stocks rose sharply Wednesday, and Treasury yields declined, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 0.75 point rate increases won’t be common. What is more, markets had largely priced in the move already after The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday it was under consideration.

US stocks soared Wednesday after the Federal Reserve approved its biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 but suggested moves of that scale would likely not become common. Gold prices rose Wednesday after the Federal Reserve approved the largest interest-rate increase since 1994.

Most-actively traded gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,838.10 a troy ounce in after-hours trading. They finished Wednesday’s session up 0.3%. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF was recently up 2.5%.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meanwhile, has caused inflation to become stubbornly entrenched in countries around the globe. Prices rose last year on the back of supply chain clogs, shutdowns related to Covid-19 and rising energy costs — problems that were expected to fade in 2022.

Six months ago, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated that hardly any of its 38 members would see inflation rates rise above 6 percent.

The main exceptions were Turkey and Argentina, which were already contending with runaway inflation mostly unrelated to the pandemic. Since then, sanctions against Russia, one of the world’s top energy and grain producers, have supercharged food, fuel and fertiliser prices.

Russian bombing, blockades and seizures have cut off the flow of grain from Ukraine, another top producer, raising the spectre of famine in the poorest food-importing nations. At the same time, China’s policy of locking down areas where there are Covid-19 outbreaks has exacerbated the problem.

This week, the OECD announced sobering updates. In seven eastern European nations, the inflation rate is now expected to surge past double digits. The estimated rate for the Netherlands this year nearly tripled to 9.2 percent; Australia’s doubled to 5.3 percent. And like the United States, where inflation rose 8.6 percent through May, Britain and Germany have seen inflation rates hit four-decade highs, well above previous forecasts.

This is likely to eat away at households’ incomes and savings while stunting efforts by companies to invest and create jobs. Central banks in the United States, Britain, Australia and India have all recently moved aggressively to contain rapidly rising prices by raising interest rates.

Even the European Central Bank, which had been reluctant to raise rates for fear of triggering a recession, said the other day that it would end asset purchases and raise its key interest rate by a quarter-point at its meeting next month, and possibly by even more in September. But there is a limit to what political and financial leaders can do about rising inflation — especially given the varying causes. In many regions, like Europe, inflation is driven by significant spikes in food and energy prices. The World Bank expects the rate of global consumer price inflation to drop below 3 percent next year.